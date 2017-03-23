DSE 2017 Booth Previews: AOPEN America

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

AOPEN America

BOOTH #1649

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Guests will be able to enjoy made-to-order espresso drinks using a very elegant app built on an all-in-one touchscreen, interact with a digital jukebox demonstrating machine-learning capabilities, print boarding passes and baggage tags using a sophisticated airline check-in kiosk, see how meeting room management can improve productivity, and more. All are built on AOPEN commercial devices – including new products like the Chromebox Mini, Chromebase Mini, and DE7400 Xeon.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

AOPEN is Bright Ideas Connected. AOPEN is today a major global electronics manufacturer of ultra-small form factor devices, leveraging high-level deliverables like digital consultancy to support its partners and transform the retail landscape.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Solution and channel partners looking to source and scale AOPEN hardware + digital expertise for delivery of the right solution to enterprise end users.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

AOPEN has been deeply connected to DSE for many years. After a hiatus last year, during which it focused on its business direction and product R&D, AOPEN has returned to DSE with new products, new partners, and new solutions.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

By now, everyone is aware of the trends showing exponential growth across the DS landscape over the next few years, and everyone is positioned to potentially play an important role. That’s going to include various technologies that are by now well known (like machine learning)…and others that are not currently in the mainstream. We’re obviously interested in where these are going to intersect with the AOPEN roadmap.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

One of the great parts of DSE is that on Day One, you are sort of hit in the face with impressive tech, exciting trends, and a lot of expert knowledge in ways that you simply don’t get at other industry shows.