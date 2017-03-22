DSE 2017 Booth Previews: S2, formerly Studio Squared

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

S2, formerly Studio Squared

DSE Booth Number – C2

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Companies need content, and S2 is a fine-tuned, content-creating engine. We’ve expanded our custom content offerings beyond in-store to include online, social, mobile and the very popular digital menu boards. If your company has creative needs, we can discuss a variety of solutions to meet those needs. Our booth will feature relevant case studies and creative examples. We have recently developed an open-source HTML tool that will be very helpful for the DMB market. Swing by to get a sneak peek.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Simply put, S2 provides digital content solutions. We see every screen as an opportunity to delight and persuade viewers, to define brands, and to produce amazing results. We differentiate ourselves by providing a soup-to-nuts solution. We develop the content strategy, we concept the creative while integrating relevant client guidelines and we produce the work.

We’ve noticed that “content provider” is becoming a widely used term with a broad definition. Some content providers aggregate content and others create it from scratch. S2 loves creating work from scratch and excels at it! In some cases, we integrate pre-existing parts and pieces to stay within a brand’s guidelines while speaking to a specific customer.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Marketers, business owners, or technology providers looking for a content creation partner.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our sixth year attending DSE and our third year as an exhibitor. Each year the attendees change a bit. We hope to see more brands and marketers walking the floor this year.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always checking out players, scheduling software, and screens of all kinds. We also enjoy seeing what other specialty technologies developers are putting out into the world like projection mapping, augmented reality and virtual reality.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We love re-connecting with industry colleagues, meeting people, seeing new technology, and experiencing all of the digital signage installations around Las Vegas. Shameless plug: our team will be supporting and attending our Director of Technology, Kevin Power’s, Free On-Floor Workshop “HTML and What That Means to Digital Signage,” Thursday 3/30 @ 2:45pm, Booth #1626

