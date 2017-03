Spotted this interesting application of a Kinect sensor in wearables guru/investor Tom Enrich’s round-up on Medium of what caught his eye at SXSW.

Creepily effective AR art #SXSW #augmentedreality A post shared by Tom Emrich (@tomemrich) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Really interesting. From just about anything I’ve heard the problem with trying to do this in a public setting is the sensor and software would lock up. Refer to any high-end athletic wear store to view non-functioning gesture “experiences.”

In a museum, however, with tech staff around, pretty neat.