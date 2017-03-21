DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Visionect

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Visionect

DSE Booth Number – booth #1418 (with E Ink)

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We are very excited for this year’s DSE, where Visionect products will once again be featured at the booth of E Ink, one of our main technology partners. Visionect-powered electronic paper has brought life to versatile signage solutions worldwide, from GPS-triggered truck displays, digital bus stops and e-paper traffic signs, to Joan, our award-winning room booking display.

Visitors will be able to see Joan in in action at DSE 2017 and understand why it’s a go-to solution for so many offices, and will also get a sneak peek of our new indoor signage product that is going to be officially released later this year. So if you want to be in the know when it comes to epaper and energy-efficient digital signage there’ll be many exciting things to see at DSE this year!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

As always we are excited to be promoting versatile, efficient signage. Powered by Visionect, electronic paper is setting a new standard in ultra energy-efficient signs that can be developed quickly and installed anywhere. Our technology is perfect for off-the grid, solar powered signs for public transportation, wayfinding, retail, hospitality and more, and has proved its worth in countless worldwide deployments.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Everyone really, from agile tech companies using Software as a Service that can benefit from Joan, to integrators and companies looking for versatile, energy-saving technology on which to realize their next exciting signage solution.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been attending DSE for a few years now, so we’ve had a front row seat to the digital signage and electronic paper market maturing, with various applications cropping up at an unprecedented pace. It makes it very exciting to return to the event year after year and have in-depth conversations with all the different profiles of visitors attending DSE. And we learn something new each year!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be stopping by the booths of our partners to check out the products powered by Visionect! And of course we’ll be on the lookout for different signage applications across the field, from transportation to office tech so we see where the industry is heading.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

It’s really hard to chose a favourite part. It’s so great to attend all the different mixers and events accompanying DSE, and the Expo itself is a treasure trove of exciting new products and ideas, as well as a great opportunity for networking. But perhaps the most rewarding part is when you’re back at the hotel each evening, sorting out all the impressions of the day – it’s really an opportunity to get extensive insight into the state of the industry.