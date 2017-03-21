DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Screenfeed

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Content is such an important part of the digital signage puzzle. Every attendee should allocate 15 minutes over their time at DSE to come to Screenfeed’s booth learn about what high-quality, syndicated content can offer. We will share our experience on licensing legal content and why it should be used and when it shouldn’t!

Lastly you should understand how you can actually use it within your digital signage software, especially HTML5 content as it varies by software solutions. Screenfeed is the most innovative an reliable content partner as we start with high-quality beautifully designed content and then reliably deliver 10 million request every day to over 100,000 screens around the world.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our big marketing message is we’re on a mission to make syndicated content more valuable and useful. Most of our customers need more than one feed from us so we’re introducing new ‘bundle’ pricing to bring more value to our customers. For example a discounted health care bundle that includes our 4 most popular feeds in a healthcare playlist. We’re also implementing other changes to our pricing model including great plans for software partners.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Those that are looking to increase the viewership to their screens. Our content has proven to increase the recall to advertisements and other messages on your playlist and keeps screens fresh even if your other content doesn’t change. We’re also looking to create more relationships with software and solution providers as we have a lot of success stories working with others.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve had a booth at DSE for 8 years now. As I look at it there has not been that much change to the fundamental goals people are trying to reach and the focus on content still remains too low. Those that solve the content needs for their customers will find they have an advantage.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking to review software solutions to see how well they work with dynamic content. We’re interested in partners that can help enable trigger-based content such as ads that adapt based on the external data we provide.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Its a blast to see customers face-to-face since a lot of our conversations are done through technology throughout the year. I still get a thrill at 10am on Wednesday when Chris announces the opening of the show floor, so I’d have to say that still is.

