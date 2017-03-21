DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Novisign

NoviSign

DSE Booth Number – S-2

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

NoviSign is providing the best value for money Digital Signage Software, combining powerful CMS, rich functionality, wide range of hardware and OS platform support and attractive pricing both for end customers and white labeled partners. This year we would be at the self-service zone presenting our digital signage kiosk software running on an AOpen Chromebase device.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Flexible platform for digital signage software, dynamic and interactive. We are big enough for any project, yet agile enough for letting our customers influence our development roadmap.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

System Integrators and signage product managers that are looking for a software providers with reliable and flexible platform and ultra strong software development capabilities.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our 3rd time in DSE. We keep seeing how the market grows and the demand for innovative software to support complicated projects is grows alongside

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always happy to meet H/W manufacturers, so we can test and validate their H/W on our software. Lately, we are very interested in Trigger event API, such as refrigerator sensor, smart camera and other technologies that we can join forces with and provide higher value.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Have to admit we like the first day – it is the most energetic and you feel the hunger for finding the best fit solutions, from the visitor side, in the air.