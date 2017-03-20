DSE 2017 Mixer Sponsor Profile: SOAR/LSI

One of the things I’ll be doing next week at DSE is getting a little more familiar with a mixer sponsor – LSI Industries, and its SOAR digital signage integration unit.

SOAR, the company says, enables businesses to reach new levels of customer engagement through meaningful, desirable, heightened consumer experiences. These experiences are driven and delivered by advanced digital technology made possible through strategy and creativity. Our reach is global, but our approach is personal.

As a global market innovator and a leading provider of customized digital signage solutions, we empower commercial businesses to create, maintain and evolve unique consumer experiences. SOAR is an end-to-end, turnkey solution that includes onsite assessments; consultative services; hardware and software acquisition, installation and commissioning; content creation and management; training and support; ongoing service and program evaluation. Headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, SOAR has associates and operations throughout North America.

As mentioned, SOAR is part of LSI, which provides overall image solutions to its clients. That means Lighting + Graphics + Technology = Complete Image Solution – something LSI says is quite unique.

We are committed to advancing solid-state LED technology to make affordable, high performance, energy-efficient lighting and custom graphic products that bring value to our customers. We have a vast offering of innovative solutions for virtually any lighting or graphics application. In addition, we provide sophisticated lighting and energy management control solutions to help customers manage their energy performance. Further, we provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services to our customers.

We are a vertically integrated U.S.-based manufacturer concentrating on serving customers in North America and Latin America. Our major markets include commercial / industrial lighting, petroleum / convenience store and multi-site retail (including automobile dealerships, restaurants and national retail accounts). Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LSI has facilities in Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Texas. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol LYTS.

SOAR works in Architecture/Design, Banking, Healthcare, Public Spaces, Restaurants/QSR, Retail and Stadiums/Arenas. Clients include Burger King, Panda Express, Popeyes, Arby’s, Premier Health, Bob Evans, PZA, Baja Fresh and California Pizza Kitchen.

Their booth is #1840.