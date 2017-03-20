DSE 2017 Mixer Sponsor Profile – IST: Installation & Service Technologies

IST: Installation & Service Technologies

Booth Number 619

These guys stepped up this year as a sponsor of the annual mixer, and have been very active on the social front – organizing dinners in the evenings at DSE and at InfoComm. Brazilian steak. Yum.

Jacob Horwitz, Holly Johnson and the Kansas City-based crew are also getting social at the stand this year, with some sort of a lounge that has beer. As opposed to having a fridge with a few beers tucked away, they’re telling the mob in general that they have beer. I don’t think they realize a lot of Canadians go to DSE. And some Australians. And Germans. Yikes.

Here’s their booth preview …

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

IST has 25 years of industry experience with installations, service, and nationwide deployments. We employ a staff of full-time, W2 technicians stationed all across the country to ensure the success of your project. Our booth may be low-key, but we’ll have SMART people. People who can help you, make you look good, save you money. And we have free beer. So stop by and talk to us. Grab a seat in our cozy lounge, pour a beer and be amazed.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Experienced. Comprehensive. Trusted. This year we pared down our presentation to the essentials: service and expertise. We might not be the sexiest booth in Vegas, but our space is filled with passionate industry professionals dedicated to the complete life cycle of display technologies. From site surveys through post-installation service contracts, we’ve powered some of the largest nationwide roll-outs in industry history. IST is trusted by some of the largest companies in the world.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Large concepts, established system integrators, and software/hardware providers looking to grow a lasting relationship with an experienced installation and service provider.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

It’s been six years, and the industry never fails to impress with its creativity, technical prowess, and commitment to innovation.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Probably the bathroom if we’re lucky enough to get away. We’re looking forward to a full house and a packed schedule.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We’re geeks. We love the technology, meeting the people who make the technology, finding out what’s in the pipeline, what innovations we can look forward to. It’s such an exciting time for display tech. The whole country is on the verge of being wired and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.

