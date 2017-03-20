DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Baanto

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Baanto

DSE Booth Number – 1248

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Our ShadowSense touch technology is widely recognized as a reliable solution for adding multi-touch capabilities to almost any display surface. This year we’ll be showcasing several solutions to fit the entire digital signage spectrum. Video walls, whether they’re constructed with thin bezel displays or LED panels, are becoming essential engagement tools for retailers.

Our Modular Touch System makes it practical to add multi-touch capabilities to walls of just about any size. We’ll also have various large format displays running our Reactiv STAGE presentation software which can be used as an easy way to present a variety of media like videos, images and PDFs to customers.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Adding interactivity to your digital signage is a proven strategy for effectively delivering your message, and ShadowSense has features such as ambient light immunity, shape recognition, touch rejection and scalability, which make it the perfect solution. If you value performance and reliability then you need to have a look at our ShadowSense touch technology.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

People looking to learn more about their audience by adding two-way communications to their digital signage. Nowadays it isn’t enough just to generate engaging content that’s going to attract an audience. You need to encourage them to interact with that content to maintain their attention and to build their profile – what they’re looking at, how long they’re looking at it, etc. Without feedback from the user it’s difficult to assess the effectiveness of a digital signage strategy.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our fourth year exhibiting at DSE and with each year we’re having better and better conversations with visitors. As the show has matured, it has attracted the attention of the very people that drive the industry – the high level decision makers, the creatives, the system integrators, etc., which means they already know the problems that they have and they’re now looking for people and technologies to solve them.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be keeping our eyes open for what the display industry is doing as that is a big driver for our business. We’d like to see what’s happening with LED panels and whether we will start seeing people add interactivity to them as well. We’ll also be catching up with our key partners to understand their needs and see how we can facilitate them.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Our favourite (yes, we’re Canadian!) part of the week is meeting new people and learning about their creative ideas and unique requirements. It’s also great to see all of the different players under one roof, each providing a key piece of the puzzle that’s helping to drive the digital signage industry to new levels of adoption.

