DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Mimo Monitors

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’re the only, or one of the only, small touchscreen monitors vendors at the show. We’ll be showcasing a variety of products (more than 20) and offering an exclusive look at one of our newest, not yet publicly available products, the Mimo VUE HDMI Capture, a perfect solution for conference rooms. We’ve also got a vast variety of digital signage options, ideal for a myriad of industries such as retail and transportation.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Again, we’re the only small touchscreen monitors at the show, and we’re also US-based. We also realize that people aren’t often searching for the perfect touchscreen, they’re searching for the perfect solution to their problem. That’s why we’ve designed all of Mimo Monitors’ products around the specific idea to solve a problem for our customers. Whether that’s making conference rooms easier to navigate, signage that’s completely ethernet wired, or monitors specifically designed vandal-resistant and designed for taxi cabs, we’ve taken a customer-centric and solution orientated approach to all our products.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We have a unique product line, and do not claim to try and be everything to everyone. We are pretty agnostic as to use. We have a very wide range of customers with different uses for our products: digital signage software customers, ProAV customers, retail customers, POS customers as well as an active consumer base. The fact is however, that the most often heard comment is ‘Wow, cool. I didn’t even know that a product like this existed’, so we try to draw in anyone who doesn’t already know about Mimo Monitors, and would find the products relevant for their needs.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

I think this is our 5th year at DSE, so we’ve seen growth in attendance and quality of the attendees. In our specific case though, we are seeing a lot of interest at smaller sizes now. Our experience is that digital signs started at billboards, then moved to menu boards, and now are at eye level. We offer a perfect ‘human scale’ product line, so signage and DSE has slowly moved into small touch interactive signage.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

I generally am looking at both cementing existing relationships as well as finding new opportunities with the other exhibitors. One thing I’ve learned is that very rarely are attendees looking for a small touch screen. They are looking for a solution for their conference room, or their POS system, or their in-store signage, or what-have-you. This requires not only a touch display, but software, and mounts, and more. Therefore, it is just as important to build relationships with the other signage vendors as it is to show off the products we have so that we can solve the entirety of the customers problem.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

I look forward to the show. I enjoy getting to know our customers, and show prospective customers what we can bring to them. It is a couple of long days, for sure, but worth the effort.

