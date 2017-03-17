DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Aerva

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Aerva

DSE Booth Number – 222

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Aerva is the founder of cloud-based digital signage software and continues to expand its presence in the industry. Aerva is consistently selected by some of the biggest and best of breed companies on Earth (Anheuser-Busch, US Navy, Beats by Dre, MIT, etc.) We’re always looking to help individuals find solutions to their digital signage and visual communications challenges and initiatives. Come by booth #222 to learn about why Aerva’s software platform continues to be the choice for some of the most innovative companies in the world. We are unique in our approach to technology, service and support for digital signage networks – we’d love to tell you why.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Intuitive design and functionality can go hand in hand. We find that in much of the industry there is a disconnect between a powerful, scalable digital signage solution and one which is easy to use. Our platform was built out of the MIT Media Lab, which focuses on bringing together various disciplines (artists, engineers, cognitive scientists, musicians, etc.) into one room to develop products that are both highly powerful and user friendly. This is not an easy task, but one which significantly sets apart the Aerva platform from others.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Those either beginning their search for digital signage software, or that have existing networks and need a more intuitive or powerful signage platform. We cross all industry verticals, from higher-ed to out-of-home to retail to financial, so most attendees fit our profile as long as they are looking for solutions to problems or trying to fill needs by talking to vendors at the show.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve made the pilgrimage to DSE for the past 6+ years, and each year we see that the industry is growing and maturing. Vendors continue to bring a wider variety of products and solutions, often unveiling new features at the show. The quality of attendees has increased at an equal rate to that of the vendors, which has led to the show’s continued success.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Events to meet and mingle with people. There are events each night and some great speakers/seminars throughout the day that we always like to attend. This is a great way to learn more from others in the industry and have some great conversations in a relaxed ‘non-sales’ environment. Our research is listening to what customers are asking for the future of digital signage to provide to their company. We take this back to our team to develop solutions for the next generation of digital signage networks.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Meeting new people and learning about how their business utilizes digital signage. We are always amazed and excited to see how customers have taken a simple concept of a digital screen and content software to solve a various number or problems and to drive significant revenue. We get excited having these conversations and being able to see the ways in which digital signage impacts an individual’s business.

