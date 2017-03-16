DSE 2017 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Microspace Communications

Greg Hurt came over to me at one of the past DSE Mixers and said he was so impressed with the whole thing he wanted to be a sponsor if a spot opened up. One did, and his North Carolina-based company has a been a loyal sponsor since then.

Here’s what Microspace Communications is all about, based on the booth preview they submitted a couple of weeks back.

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Reliable and cost effective network wireless connectivity may not be glamorous but without it your signage network is doomed. We can help with that.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

It’s about signage network administrators being able to focus exclusively on content and not being distracted with day to day issues regarding the communications network. Microspace has almost 30 years of experience in keeping a 24/7 eye on things.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

An organization that has multiple locations that require content updates. That organization will likely benefit from the managed services that Microspace offers…things like around the clock site monitoring and reporting.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been with DSE since Day 1! I think network integration has been a significant change. In the early days, it wasn’t uncommon to work with 4-5 organizations to put together a complete solutions. Today, many companies offer excellent end to end services. Also, connectivity has become pretty easy. We ship a fully configured wireless hardware device and its basically plug and play for the end-user…even it they’re not technical.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Other organizations that provide complementary services to ours. It’s important for Microspace to fully understand today’s digital signage market offerings and provide sound guidance to our potential new customers.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Hearing from industry peers about exciting new applications for signage that weren’t even on the radar a year ago.

You’ll find Microspace at DSE Booth Number – 354