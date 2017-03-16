DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Signagelive

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Signagelive

DSE Booth Number – 336

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Signagelive has been providing digital signage solutions for 20 years delivering our first web-hosted network in 1,370 retail locations for the UK National Lottery in 2007. In the last 10 years we have grown to support over 1,700 digital signage networks in 43 countries and have established offices in Chicago and Singapore to service our global partners and customers. We work exclusively through resellers to sell our cloud-based software and services. We collaborate with the leading media player and SoC Display manufacturers to provide our resellers and customers the freedom to choose what Signagelive supported hardware works best for their application and budget. Purchasing a Signagelive network and licences includes; free live chat and email support and free updates with no hidden fees or unexpected costs. Our job starts when the network is switched on, hand holding and advising our customers at every step of the way.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

At DSE we will be showcasing our Signagelive Marketplace, launched at ISE last month. The Marketplace currently has over 500 free media items including; background images, editable templates for digital menu boards and corporate communications, room booking app, and weather and clocks that work equally as well in full screen as they do in a layout zone. Over the coming months we will double the number of free media assets in the Marketplace and will be adding third-party content, apps and service providers that share our commercial and technical vision and will complement our core Signagelive offering. We will also be launching support for two new hardware vendors at DSE to add to our current line up of SoC Display and player manufacturers.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

If your are a digital signage reseller looking for a platform and partner to build your business with then stop by for a chat. Equally, if you are a customer wanting a trusted partner with the pedigree to deliver your next digital signage project, we would love to speak with you and provide global references of customers and projects that we have helped to achieve success by choosing Signagelive as their digital signage platform and partner. We are also keen to talk to developers that are looking for an API-first platform that they can use to build bespoke user experiences (both cloud and on device) for their customers.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been at DSE as a paid-up non-exhibiting vendor for the last 5 years, but this year is the first that we have a booth dedicated to the Signagelive brand. With the digital signage market maturing, the quality of the exhibitors and attendees has increased every year. Taking last year over previous years; visitors attending the show had a much clearer idea of what the benefits of digital signage are and are looking for the best companies and products to help them execute on their plans. We expect this trend to continue at this year’s DSE and look forward to having quality conversations with prospective partners and customers.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

There will be time put aside to walk the show floor to see if there are potential partners that we can bring into our ecosystem and Marketplace proposition.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

I am looking forward to catching up with our key partners, both at the show on our booth and over drinks and dinner during the week. I am also excited to be hosting a 07:00 sales breakfast meeting with one hardware partner before the floor opens on Wednesday. In addition, I have several ‘off booth’ meetings with our hardware and content partners to align our objectives for the remainder of 2017, which I look forward to.

