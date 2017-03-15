DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Coates

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Coates

DSE Booth Number – 1613

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Having recently launched our headquarters in the USA, DSE will be a great opportunity to show why Coates is the leading digital merchandising provider in more than 35 markets worldwide. Coates is changing the game by shaping the connection between brand and consumer with our dynamic offering. We’re not just another supplier but a transformative partner.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The Coates solution does the work for you, using your data to form a connection with your intended audience through localization and personalization. Whether it be outdoor, merchandising display or kiosks; the Coates digital eco-system revolutionizes the customer journey into an engaged and interactive experience.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Those looking to be thought leaders and pioneers in QSR, retail, education and financial industries. Anyone looking to push the boundaries with their digital merchandising strategy to create a true omni-channel experience for their customers.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Coates have attended DSE for several years. This is our first year exhibiting.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re looking forward to getting on the floor to meet, greet and grow strategic partnerships to add value and leverage opportunities for our current and prospective clients.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Highlights of these weeks are hearing what companies are looking to do and working together to develop and build solutions for that.

