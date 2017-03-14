Jobs: Digital Signage Technical Support Specialist – Markham, Ontario

Capital Networks is looking for a tech support person for its main office in Markham, which is suburban Toronto.

They had 300 resumes come in off a job posting, but almost all of them involved people who didn’t have the right experience or skill sets. SO .. they’re still looking.

This position will provide technical support services via telephone, email and remote connectivity to our valued client base, using our custom Audience platform on both Windows and Android operating systems. Requires a motivated, quick learner with excellent troubleshooting skills. This is a full time, permanent position reporting to the General Manager in our corporate office in Markham, Ontario. Office hours are Monday to Friday 9 – 5. Rotation in 24/7 on call support.

Key Responsibilities are:

Front line support via telephone, email and remote connectivity for all software and hardware products sold.

Troubleshoot reported issues and provide prompt resolution, escalating to senior technicians and software developers as required.

Document all support cases and resolutions using Salesforce CRM

Organize, prioritize and multitask assigned work and support calls

Installation and configuration of software on supported hardware

Requirements

Win 7, 10, Server and Android OS in a desktop support role

Competency in IP based networks and technologies

Knowledge of Digital Signage and/or broadcast Video Standards an asset

Understanding of web servers and web architecture

Knowledge of various content types – images, video, flash and html

Familiarity with LCD/LED panels and video wall hardware a plus

Project Management experience

3-5 years’ experience working in related role

University or College diploma in related field

Ability to work independently or as part of a team

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills

High attention to detail

Ability to work within tight deadlines and prioritize tasks based on organizational and customer expectations

Proactive and takes initiative to improve operational effectiveness

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

The gig starts with three weeks vacation, plus a week at Christmas. It comes with health care because, well, it’s in Canada.

If you fit (meaning you don’t have to Google “digital signage” and have some actual experience in the sector), point your CV at Denise Heapey, Capital’s GM – dheapey AT capitalnetworks.com