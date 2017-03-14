DSE 2017 Booth Previews: AdMobilize

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

AdMobilize

DSE Booth Number – 554

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We’ve entered into an era where the application and integration of data collection solutions is becoming a critical piece of any digital signage solution. AdMobilize offers a variety of computer vision and machine learning based solutions that can benefit a wide range of digital signage verticals. If you are looking to integrate these products into your analytics solution we are a must see this year.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Last year it was about demonstrating the technology and showcasing how it works. This year, our big message is centered around extracting real value from the technology whether you are a CMS, system integrator, end user, etc. We plan on showcasing several use cases that apply to a variety of the digital signage verticals.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

The ideal profile for attendees walking by our booth would include the end user looking for data solutions, the system integrator looking to create analytics solutions and content management system companies looking to integrate data into their platform.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our second year attending and exhibiting, so we are by no means veterans of the show (yet). Our thoughts are that this year we might see more end users coming up to our booth looking to learn more about how they can utilize our solutions.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking to meet and network with various types of companies in the industry that we would normally not see here in Miami. A few of us will spend more time at the on-floor workshops to learn from the speakers who are often from many different corners of the industry. Mostly, we will be looking to network with new companies that we believe would be great to partner with.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Our favorite part of the week (besides the 16:9 mixer) will be the first day of the expo. The first day really set the tone for us last year and we expect the same this year.

