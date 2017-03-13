DSE 2017 Mixer Sponsor Profiles – Diversified

Diversified Systems was formed in 1993 and started as a full service systems and media technology integration company addressing the technical needs of the Broadcast, Audio/Visual, IT and RF market segments. Over the two decades, Diversified Systems grew from a regional system integrator into one of the strongest, nationally recognized integration companies in the industry.[1] During this evolution and as the marketplace demanded new services, Diversified Systems expanded by adding two companies that offer solutions focused on customer requirements.

In 2000, the Diversified Media Group (DMG) was formed to supplement the company’s integration services and to focus on managed services, including a 24/7/365 network operations center. The services grew to include communications consulting, digital signage, private network development, content development, and content distribution over terrestrial and satellite links.

In 2010, Skyweb Digital Media became part of the Diversified family. Its focus was on providing commercial businesses with the latest in HD Video and IPTV related hardware, programming alternatives, and Digital Rights Management for companies large and small.

In 2013, Diversified acquired Snader & Associates, with several offices located in California. As a successful and nationally recognized systems integration company, they immediately contributed new ideas and talent to the Diversified family. Their executive team, sales account executives, engineers and project managers have all been instrumental in Diversified’s growth and made the company even stronger today.

In February 2016, Diversified acquired Technical Innovation, a nationally recognized company with a reputation for best-in-class Presentation Technology, Mission Critical Environments and Media and Entertainment solutions. Besides having strong sales and engineering expertise, they had a substantial presence in the Southeast with 11 offices that added brick and mortar capabilities to the Diversified portfolio. Their talented and experienced staff will continue to serve their customers with the same skills and passion for excellence.

Furthermore, in March 2016, Diversified acquired The Systems Group. The Systems Group (TSG) brings an internationally recognized reputation for consulting, design, and integration around broadcast-LAN architecture and file based workflows. Their space planning, technical consulting, and engineering expertise along with a talented and experienced staff of professionals will provide additional Media and Entertainment value to Diversified’s domestic and international clientele.

As business continued growing in the southwest it became apparent that expanding operations was required to support all vertical markets. So, in October 2016, Diversified acquired Media Management of Dallas, TX as a foundation to grow business operations in the region. Besides having a strong audio visual clientele, they bring a strong medical and healthcare integration practice to the organization.

The expanded company offers an even broader spectrum of technology and media solutions backed by one of the largest design and consulting teams in the United States. The new organization will have over 1000 employees in 23 offices internationally.

Diversified consolidated the business units and acquired companies under one brand to address all the portfolio of services our business units provide across the globe. Our customers demanded a “one hand to shake” service model and now the company is strategically aligned with solutions teams to meet complex demands. Having seamless engineering experts that focus on solving unique and complex problems available to all facets of our clients’ businesses creates the successful formula for communication and results.

[1] Diversified’s System Division is ranked #2 in AV Systems Integration [Source: System Contractor News, December, 2016] and #1 in Broadcast/Production Integration.