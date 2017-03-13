DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Advanced

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Advanced

DSE Booth Number – 1351

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

DSE attendees should come to our booth for our complimentary, behind-the-scenes VIP tour of the newest digital signage technologies at the show! Each tour, which will be customized to an attendee’s needs and interests, will include behind-the-scenes visits to leading display manufacturers’ booths such as LG, Planar/Leyard, and more.

Our VIP Tour will provide participants with a “behind-the-scenes” look into how the displays are configured and installed. We can grant end-users access to highly knowledgeable people who can build the right solution for their desired application. Interested attendees are also encouraged to speak with our experts to further assist in the design and implementation of a customized solution. Any end-user who is considering purchasing a videowall should absolutely sign up for the tour, kicking off from booth #1351! Sign up is available here: www.advanced-inc.com/video-walls/dse-tour/.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our mission as an integrator and advisor is to help companies make informed decisions about the technologies that they are about to invest in. Digital signage technology is dramatically changing and becoming increasingly more sophisticated with each passing day.

Our VIP tour at DSE 2017 is a great opportunity for all interested parties to check out what is available to them right now, and to explore how we can help them to build a customized solution with these technologies. As an integrator, we are manufacturer independent, so our VIP tours provide real value, and we can openly talk about how products and technologies compare between manufacturers. We look forward to helping clients to build customized solutions that are ideal for their desired application.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We’re looking for corporations or retail design firms who want a partner to design and install videowalls and ultra-large innovative display solutions for their environments. We’re a speciality integrator focused on videowalls and emerging display technologies, so we’re the right technology partner for flagship spaces. We provide independent consulting so that we can really add value for our clients. We want to have meaningful conversations and help educate end-users and designers on the various display technologies at the show. With our VIP tours at DSE, we hope to be away from our booth more than we are at the booth!

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our first year exhibiting, although we have been attending DSE for the last five years. We are a bit biased, but our favorite year was in 2014 when we won a Gold APEX award for our work at GE’s Customer Experience Centre!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking for any innovative display technologies we haven’t seen before. We have deep relationships with most of the big players, and understand their technology roadmaps. Our focus at these shows (when not with clients) will be on the smaller booths – looking at start-up companies.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Our favorite part of the week is the DSE Mixer where we get to catch-up with colleagues and friends from the industry in a social setting.

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form