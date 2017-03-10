Projects Podcast Looks At MaxMedia’s Work On AT&T’s San Francisco Flagship

The new 16:9 Projects Podcast takes a deep dive look into the flagship AT&T store at 1 Powell Street in beautiful San Francisco.

Project host Michael Tutton has a great, detailed interview with Jeff Doud, the executive creative director at Atlanta-based retail experience firm MaxMedia.

It has three “chapters” of content: Entertainment, Local Arts & Culture and Connected Life. The company’s creatives worked with generative art technologist Joshua Davis and Man Made Music on an application that makes the visuals respond to music or to a specific cadence.

