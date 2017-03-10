DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Global Display Solutions – GDS

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Global Display Solutions – GDS

DSE Booth Number – 1216

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Our new GDS 98″ video wall replacement with optical contrast enhancement will be the centerpiece of booth, along with our new indoor edge-to-edge glass displays and our recently introduced 55″ outdoor display with a menu board configuration

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

How Italian Design and Engineering can help your digital signage drive more engagement with customers.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Large end users and system integrators

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Over 10 years – there has been an evolution of providing more software services and complete solutions – and a trend to focus on the push for outdoor displays.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Looking at the latest and greatest solutions from partners at the show

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Wednesday morning at the start of the show – getting ready to great the attendees walking in for the first time

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form