100,000 Downloads For 16:9 Podcast

The mothership 16:9 podcast is less than a year old but my back-end stats are telling me the 46 episodes to date have been downloaded about 100,000 times in total.

When I started, I had no idea what the response might be, but it wasn’t that kind of number.

Major podcasts on big issues get those kinds of numbers every week, I’d imagine, but for a micro-industry like digital signage, that seems pretty good.

If the other, newer companion podcast – called Projects – is added in there, the download count is well past 100K. It has four great episodes so far and more to come from Michael Tutton.

If you are unfamiliar, the podcasts are 30-35 minute conversations, with mine focused on talking to companies and people, and Michael’s zeroing in on specific projects, and how they came together.

In the coming weeks, you’ll hear interviews already in the can with SpinetiX, Maler, BroadSign, Navori, Quividi, ONELAN and CityMeo, and I will be doing interviews at DSE and when I am in Beijing in a few weeks on a speaking thing at InfoComm China.

If you think you’d make a great podcast interview, or have a project you’d like to talk in detail about, let me know.

Thanks to sponsors Screenfeed and Maler for making these happen!

