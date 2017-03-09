DSE 2017 Booth Previews: NanoLumens

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Architects, interior designers, system integrators and end user customers from retail, transportation, corporate campuses, federal systems, houses of worship, gaming/casinos, sports/arenas, higher education, and out of home verticals.How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

NanoLumens has participated in DSE for the last six years and over that time period the company has seen the number of vertical markets that attend the show expand dramatically.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

New competitive introductions, interesting new software that could be included within the NanoLumens AWARE platform, industry conferences.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Meeting with new customers and introducing ourselves to prospective new customers who have never experienced what NanoLumens can do for them. We love it when their open wide and they say, “Wow!”

