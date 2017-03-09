DSE 2017 Booth Previews: NanoLumens

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS
NanoLumens
DSE Booth Number – 1561
Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?
In addition to learning more about the industry’s most complete line of LED visualization solutions, attendees will have the opportunity to see NanoLumens Vice President of Strategic Accounts Almir DeCarvalho lead a free workshop: LED vs. LCD: The Competitive Landscape of Visualization Technologies. Catch that at Booth #1231 on Thursday, March 30, 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM.
The company is also hosting a cocktail party at its Las Vegas Visualization Center on March 28th from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at 5275 South Arville Street, Suite 328, Las Vegas, NV 89118.
What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?
Narrow Pitch NanoLumens LED displays, combined with the company’s interactive AWARE platform and Advantage lease financing program, make it possibles for virtually every type of business to design and deploy visualization system solutions that creative a whole new kind of immersive branding experience that can be paid for with one monthly lease payment that can be written off 100% as a business expense. NanoLumens make large capital expenditures and limited depreciation a thing of the past.
What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?
Architects, interior designers, system integrators and end user customers from retail, transportation, corporate campuses, federal systems, houses of worship, gaming/casinos, sports/arenas, higher education, and out of home verticals.
NanoLumens has participated in DSE for the last six years and over that time period the company has seen the number of vertical markets that attend the show expand dramatically.
When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?
New competitive introductions, interesting new software that could be included within the NanoLumens AWARE platform, industry conferences.
What’s your favourite part of the week?
Meeting with new customers and introducing ourselves to prospective new customers who have never experienced what NanoLumens can do for them. We love it when their open wide and they say, “Wow!”
