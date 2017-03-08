DSE 2017 Booth Previews: ComQi

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

ComQi

DSE Booth Number – 415

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

10 Reasons to See ComQi at Booth 415:

If you are just starting or beginning to consider digital signage, ComQi is a world-class solutions provider with over 15 years of real-world experience that can help guide you in delivering a cost-effective highly successful deployment. If you have concerns with your current digital signage provider and need a different Point-of-View, ComQi can help. Industry-leading ease-to-use software platform, EnGage CMS, that will support simple to complex deployment. As a full-service system integrator, our team of industry experts can help ensure the highest level of design, deployment, custom development, content management and on-going support. Full line of Consumer Engagement Technologies using all digital touch-points: small pixel pitch LED, flat-panel displays, ultra-stretch displays, tablet-style screens and touchscreens. Powerful line of media players including x86-based players, Brightsign players, SoC, OPS, EnGage embedded and multi-head players. Internet of Things (IoT) support including RFID, Beacons, bar-code readers, Panasonic LinkRay, cameras, PoS integration, smart phone etc. Get the most out of your digital signage deployment with powerful set of software tools such as On Site Manager, Video on Demand, Data Triggers, Store Take Over and Social Media. View real-world Use-Cases from major blue-chip users. Application within key verticals, Retail, QSR/Food Service, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Corporate Communications.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The growth of eCommerce, delivery services and adaption of smart phones – have brought about some seismic changes. In order to succeed venues need to offer stand-out experiences!! ComQi offers products and services that do exactly that from spectacular large scale LED screens and digital signage that delivers contextual messaging to interactive touchscreens and shelf edge displays. We know what helps to drive traffic, increase conversion & sales, and encourage brand loyalty. We know this because we have delivered such solutions on every continent for some on the largest most recognized brands.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We look forward to seeing and meeting with end users of our products,While ComQi can expertly support any digital signage application you throw at us, we do focus on several key verticals: Retail, QSR/Food Service, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipalities and Corporate Communications. Anyone involved in the evaluation and decision making process will find their visit to the ComQi booth very productive: Executives, Consultants, Designer, Operations, and IT.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

ComQi has exhibited at DSE at every event from the very first expo. The primary change has been an evolutionary one – moving from earlier adopters such as entrepreneurial ad-based networks to main-stream deployments with large global brands. Also innovations around displays, contextual triggers and engagement technologies can support exciting new use cases and ROI models that has moved digital signage from a nice-to-have to a need-to-have status.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Always on the lookout for meaningful innovation on displays, IoT, content, and analytics.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Meeting with our existing customers to listen to their plans and successes … and signing up new customers as we know we can be a major contributor to their successful Digital Signage program.

