Come See Us AT DSE … We Have Free Beer!

The folks at Kansas City-based Installation & Service Technologies must be looking to build up business in Canada, as they seem to be going after that market with its email blast Tuesday to DSE 2017 attendees.

They make it very clear that while their booth won’t be all that flashy when compared to the big display guys, they’ll have beer. And it’s free.

The company, if you don’t know them, does installations and field servicing – a lot but not all of it in QSR.

IST is also one of the sponsors for the very sold out 16:9 DSE Mixer.