DSE no comments

Come See Us AT DSE … We Have Free Beer!

The folks at Kansas City-based Installation & Service Technologies must be looking to build up business in Canada, as they seem to be going after that market with its email blast Tuesday to DSE 2017 attendees.

They make it very clear that while their booth won’t be all that flashy when compared to the big display guys, they’ll have beer. And it’s free.

The company, if you don’t know them, does installations and field servicing – a lot but not all of it in QSR. 

IST is also one of the sponsors for the very sold out 16:9 DSE Mixer.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
#DSE2017 Booth Previews: @ComQi has 10 reasons why they're Must See at DSE https://t.co/Xrq26hbJMv https://t.co/gQ41VYsHYs - 31 mins ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: ComQi

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Daktronics

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Microspace Communications

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *