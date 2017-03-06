Girl-Powered Messages Hit Digital OOH Screens Across Canada

The Canadian out of home media firm PATTISON Outdoor and the agency Havas have teamed up on a #GirlPowered campaign for the Canadian Women’s Foundation that gives girls the opportunity to create and share positive, empowering messages on digital outdoor screens across Canada.

#GirlPowered was launched in October 2016 as an effort to help build confidence and self-esteem among young girls bombarded by messages about how they need to look, dress and and behave.

To help drive the continuing initiative, PATTISON has donated airtime on more than 80 outdoor displays in 20 markets, helping girls share their voices with other girls across the country.

“At Havas we believe in building partnerships within our community of vendors beyond the traditional role of buyer and seller, but PATTISON Outdoor’s commitment was beyond anything we could have imagined,” says Cory Eisentraut, VP Creative Director, Havas Canada. “Our goal for this campaign was to have as many Canadian girls as possible see these messages of strength and hope, and that is exactly what PATTISON and their generosity have helped provide.”

“As a parent myself, seeing these powerful #GirlPowered messages crafted by young girls and shared on digital outdoor screens is definitely thought provoking,” says Rick Borthwick, National Sales Manager, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising. “They are unique, inspiring messages that reveal positivity from the heart of a girl intended for other girls, instead of consumers. It’s incredibly uplifting.”

The campaign operates a website with a generator tool that allows girls to develop their own messages, which get curated and pushed to screens.