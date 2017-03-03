UK Grocer Trials LCD Slats As Shelf-Edge Product Explainers

I was with a retailer earlier this week talking about emerging technology, and one of the things that we spent a lot of time talking about was electronic shelf labeling and teeny shelf-edge displays that use specially-cut full-color LCDs.

So it was kind of weird to get back at HQ and bump into an online piece this morning talking about a high-end UK grocer trialling LCD strips as shelf-edge ticketing.

Waitrose is running a trial to test how the technology might be used to engage with customers. It marks, the company says, the first time the tech has been used in a UK supermarket.

Details are a bit limited, but the Waitrose PR and associated photo suggest this is focused on graphics designed to inspire and inform shoppers. The trial started last month and runs through April across four fixtures at its Trumpington store in Cambridge.

Over the course of the 12-week trial the technology will be used to support seasonal campaigns and give customers access to the expertise available in its buying team through tasting notes and recommendations, including food and wine matching.

It has already been used to celebrate Valentine’s Day and its Mother’s Day and Easter campaigns will be among those incorporated into the remainder of the trial.

Waitrose will capture customer feedback from the trial through surveys and sales data to evaluate its potential before making any decisions on if and how it might take this further.

It doesn’t appear pricing is part of these mini-signs, though it certainly could be. A huge component of electronic shelf labels – primarily the cheap e-paper black, white and gray ones – is their ability to updated via a network connection and do at least two things – ensure compliance with the master point of sale system, and enable variable or even dynamic pricing.