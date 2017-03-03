DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Navori

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Navori

DSE Booth Number – 1413Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Navori will be showcasing our newly designed UI with additional feature sets. Furthermore, we look forward to showing the versatility of our powerful hardware (Windows, Android, SoC, and Tablets).

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

DSE is a stage to showcase innovative technology and products to the world and we believe that Navori represents that excellence. What began as a show about digital signage has evolved into much more over time, as customers’ needs have become more sophisticated. The industry has taken notice of this shift and responded accordingly, including us at Navori.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Navori welcomes anyone interested in learning about digital signage to visit both #1413. Since Navori is 100% indirect, our ideal type of attendee is either a Network Operator or Systems Integrator.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our sixth year exhibiting at DSE and over that time, the quality of prospective clients and the overall level of innovation has evolved immensely. For this reason, we anxiously await DSE 2017!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Navori is thrilled to be part of such a fast-growing industry and we cannot help but take notice of what others within our field are doing. As a software publisher, we are interested in all facets of the show, including screen manufacturers, content providers, hardware companies and others.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

DSE affords Navori the opportunity to connect with the majority of our North American and South American partners. It’s also a time to meet new prospective candidates and to observe what others in this domain are doing.

