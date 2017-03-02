DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Peerless-AV

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Peerless-AV

DSE Booth Number – 907

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Peerless-AV’s booth is a Must See attraction based on the number of new solutions we’ll have – we will be showing our line of curved kiosks in multiple use cases such as phone charging and electric vehicle charging.

Peerless-AV will also be showing its award winning line of mounting solutions, including its SmartMount® Video Wall Mounts, SmartMount® Supreme Video Wall Mount, and new LED Video Wall Mount System.

Last, Peerless-AV’s emerging technology wireless solutions will be shown, including the PeerAir™ Pro.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Peerless-AV’s message to all attendees is, “when you think of digital signage, think of Peerless-AV.” From integrated kiosks to mounting systems to our industry connections and partners, Peerless-AV is a one-stop-shop for our customers. We want show attendees to know that we can assist them with any needs on any project in any vertical.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone interested in digital signage, from integrators to end-users. We want to show others our new solutions and help them achieve whatever goal they have in mind.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been doing DSE every year since its inception, and we continue further taking part through sponsorships. For more than 5 years, we’ve served as a Presenting Sponsor, as this show is so important to our industry. Each year, we notice the show grows larger, with more vendors showcasing the latest solutions.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking for the most innovative and eye-catching products, making sure we’re meeting the customers’ needs with our solutions. We also take advantage of the educational sessions available so we can stay on top of industry trends and discussions. Last, we’ll be looking to network and build relationships with customers and partners in the industry.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

We love the social aspect of DSE. Digital Signage can be like a puzzle and all of the pieces are here at the show. It’s a great time to catch up with our partners, clients and industry friends. Whether it’s on the floor or at our partner event, we love to catch up and hear all about the new innovations coming out this year.

