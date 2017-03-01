DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Logic Supply

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Logic Supply

DSE Booth Number – 1838

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

It is the people of Logic Supply that make us a great company. We are an open, innovative, independent and fair bunch so you must come by and meet us! Beyond the team, we will be featuring our Small Form Factor Fanless Triple Independent Display media player along with our full line of modular 4G-capable fanless media players.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Logic Supply is a global industrial PC company that specializes in small, fanless computers, purpose built for high reliability applications. We own and operate facilities in North America (Burlington, VT), Europe (Netherlands) and Taiwan (Taipei) – where we provide engineering, production, logistics & support services. Logic+ Services offer the customer branding options, drop ship deployment, custom imaging, and added service to help transform our hardware into your custom solution.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our ideal partners are; Software Companies, Integrators (ProAV, IT) and End Users seeking a global partner to customize, deploy & support innovative commercial, industrial and ruggedized technology solutions.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is the second year that the Logic Supply Team will be gathered to exhibit at DSE. We have years of experience in Visual Communications and some of our team members have attended DSE since its inception. It’s great to see many new and emerging technologies being incorporated into the final solution creating a more engaging and personal experience.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Away from the booth we will be collaborating with partners and sharing opportunities to provide the end user a more customized and simplified out of box experience. We will also be looking for the next level of innovative and disruptive technology and applications.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The Sixteen:Nine Mixer is a great start to the week as it’s the can’t miss networking event of DSE week! We certainly look forward to the ribbon cutting and opening of the Digital Signage Expo. We enjoy meeting many new people representing great companies who we get to partner with on exciting new projects.

