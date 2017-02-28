UK’s CDS Demos Transparent LCD-Regular LCD 3D Mash-Up

I’ve seen lots of transparent LCDs and no end of mostly crappy glasses-free 3D displays (though the 3D I saw at ISE was quite good), but I’ve not seen a take on three-dimension digital displays that mashed a transparent screen with a regular panel at the back.

UK-based Crystal Display Systems is talking up a concept that has an active background image on a screen at the rear, matched up with a transparent display a few inches in front of that.

The company has done a demo with a super-bright 2,000 nit 47-inch LCD as the rear panel, and a transparent LCD with matched polarization about 180mm (seven inches for the metric-impaired) at the front.

It creates a bit of a parallax 3D view (objects’ positions look different depending on the line of sight).

Interesting, though CDS calls it miraculous, which is umm … well … whatever. The still doesn’t really do the job, so watch the video to get a better sense of what happens here.