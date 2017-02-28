Daytona, Sister Motorsport Tracks Light Up Outdoor Display Network

The company that owns and runs Daytona International Speedway and a dozen other giant motorsports tracks around the U.S. has launched a digital out of home ad network in partnership with a New Jersey media firm.

International Speedway Corporation, based out of Daytona, FL, is partnering with Ingenuity Sun Media (ISM) of Randolph, NJ on a media network that includes dozens of 86-inch full daylight readable LCD displays built by Atlanta-based Manufacturing Resources International (MRI).

The network was switched on last week at Daytona during Speedweek, a NASCAR-led event that culminates with the famed Daytona 500 race.

“I look forward to working with ISC to revolutionize fan engagement at large sporting venues,” says ISM CEO Nelson Martinez. “ISC’s long and distinguished history in motorsports, its power as a brand and distinctive collection of key sports venues, is the ideal partner for ISM’s far-reaching and ambitious rethinking of how to better engage with and improve the fan experience.”

MRI has partnered, says a press release, with ISM to be the cornerstone sponsor of what’s called ISM Vision Powered by BoldVu. The network will include nearly 200 IP-connected digital displays, including each track’s large-format digital screens and dozens of the 6,000 nit 86-inch BoldVu displays. Initially temporary, these displays will become permanent by the end of 2017.

I am told there are already some major, major brands involved with the network – clearly interested in the NASCAR audience even though attendance is waaaay down from a decade ago.

This kind of tech investment (86-inch 4K tanning booth-like LCDs cost a couple of bucks) would not be done cavalierly, but I remain puzzled by ad-driven networks that only have big crowds around them for a handful of weekends a year. Motorsports tracks are ghost towns for much of the year, and normally, networks with no eyeballs have a problem.

NASCAR fans at DSE will be tickled to learn the 3rd place #47 car from Sunday’s crash-filled Daytona 500, driven by AJ Allmendinger, will be at MRI’s booth at the trade show. I don’t know how these things work but assume this is a replica car, and not one of the ones that does ovals at about 200 mph.