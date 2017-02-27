DSE 2017 Booth Previews: BrightSign

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

BrightSign

DSE Booth Number – 419

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

BrightSign will be showing the recently announced Series 3 family of market leading digital signage media players. We will also show our first OPS compatible media player and the BrightSign Digital Signage Module (DSM) products created by display partners AVNU and Industrial Image. IP Streaming, AutoWall, and the True 4K ecosystem will be on display.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

BrightSign is the global market leader in digital signage media players. We offer the most reliable, affordable and power-packed media players for digital signage. Look no further! Choose the best hardware, with the knowledge that you have choices when it comes to software. Ask about our partnerships with leading CMS providers around the world.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

System Integrators, VAR’s, end-users, and distributors will benefit by learning about the BrightSign solution for digital signage.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been doing DSE for many years. It remains the most focused show for the Digital Signage industry in the U.S.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

OPS displays and media players, Beacon/BTLE technology, Display manufacturers with needs for a built-in DSM (digital signage module).

What’s your favourite part of the week?

All sorts of things – industry events, executive interviews, talking with our customers, becoming connected with new partners, and more!

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form