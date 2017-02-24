DSE 2017 Booth Previews: inLighten

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

inLighten

DSE Booth Number – 1042

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Everybody needs to see and learn about inLighten’s Apollo digital signage system, which is a hosted solution featuring a solid state, full-function media player that fits in the palm or your hand, complemented by a comprehensive suite of network controls, creation software, graphic and video resources and value-added content that creates and sustains viewer engagement for a wide variety of client applications.

Visitors will also find that inLighten’s new ORBIT system for K-12, Higher Ed and Corporate is making its debut at DSE2017. ORBIT is a revolutionary solution for open, web-based content posting on video bulletin boards by any credentialed user – student, faculty, staff, employees, administration, management – with administrative oversight and control options for visual formatting and content scheduling. It’s easy, intuitive, spontaneous, communal and secure – and supports sustainability by eliminating paper and resource consumption.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

inLighten’s 360° approach to digital signage saves clients time, saves them money and provides more accountability resulting in better outcomes and greater profitability for organizations and enterprises of all sizes. We do it by delivering a comprehensive solution that’s all-inclusive, reliable, affordable and exceptionally scalable.

From ultra-compact, solid-state digital signage players designed, engineered and manufactured by inLighten and a purpose-built hosted network that provides web-based content control, downloadable StudioPro+ design software for digital signage, a library of editable HD video resources, network monitoring and iTV the most-viewed program of news and information specialized for digital signage, clients have a single, integrated source for all mission-critical aspects of operating their digital signage networks. And, because everything originates with inLighten, it works in concert seamlessly for superior performance – and is supported by best-in-class consulting, training and help desk support for unsurpassed responsiveness.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our ideal attendee profile is the head of retail services for a business with hundreds of endpoints – it’s also a small-business owner with a single shop. It’s an A/V distributor with international scope – and it’s a local A/V dealer looking to provide the best solution to his customers. It’s a director at a not-for-profit and a bottom-line driven corporate manager. It’s an educator, a network operator, a healthcare administrator and a budding entrepreneur. We believe they’ll all benefit from a friendly, intelligent conversation about how we can help them achieve their goals.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

It’s been nearly 10 years at DSE for inLighten and certainly the knowledge, breadth and expertise of attendees continues to expand and their investigations are much more purposeful and informed.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We take the approach that ‘we don’t know what it is yet – but we’ll know it when we see it.’

What’s your favourite part of the week?

When the doors to the Expo first open and we get a chance to start having conversations with our newest customers.

