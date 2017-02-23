DSE 2017 Booth Previews: BroadSign

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

BroadSign

DSE Booth Number – 610

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We have been working hard to bring programmatic solutions to the DOOH industry and this year at DSE, we are excited to be giving live demos of our two new products: BroadSign Serv SSP and BroadSign Serv Direct. DSE-goers should stop by our booth to see how they can access new revenues with BroadSign Serv SSP and speed up the sales process with BroadSign Serv Direct.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone who is A) looking to access new media inventory or budgets (brands and agencies being the former, media owners being the latter) through a DOOH-specific SSP, B) seeking to automate their direct sales process or C) wishing to eliminate the need for bulky playlists.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been supporting DSE since it started. The main change we have noticed aligns well with our industry’s progression along the typical growth curve. We are well past the introduction stage and firmly in growth stage, though I spot a shakeout on its way from indicators such as acquisitions (on the vendor and media owner side) and a more sophisticated collection of target markets that know exactly what they are looking for.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

From a partnership perspective, DSE is a great place to find vendors catering specifically to our industry and determine how they can help BroadSign customers (and vice versa). We often bring one or several partners into a project to help meet customer requirements for offerings like audience measurement and content.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

In-person conversations with industry cohorts, be they on the show floor or after hours, are most anticipated by the team. The DOOH Summit occurring a day prior to the expo is also relevant to the significant ad-based segment of BroadSign’s business – and our Product Manager will be speaking on its programmatic panel. Finally, it’s nice to see sunshine and palm trees after a long Canadian winter.

