Screenly Rewrites Raspberry Pi CMS Platform; Gets IOT-Optimized On Ubuntu

I don’t normally write about the version releases announced by CMS software companies, because no one other than the company and their customers care, but I find this interesting.

London, UK-based Screenly started over and built v2 of its Raspberry Pi-focused platform from scratch, as opposed to far more common practise of making incremental additions and enhancements to an existing platform. The company changed the type of Linux it runs on and now uses the new, IoT-centric Ubuntu Core version of Linux.

Building on the Raspberry Pi’s position as the leading IoT platform, Screenly 2 brings even more interactivity through interactions between the screen and its environment. This responds to the increasing demand for more interactivity, bringing a high level of programmatic capability to the digital signage market, says a company press release.

Screenly 2 also addresses usability and simplicity of installation. Rebuilt from scratch using Canonical’s IoT OS Ubuntu Core and Raspberry Pi 3, any user can get going in minutes by plugging the device into virtually any modern screen. The combination gives excellent price and performance. It is capable of displaying flawless 1080p HD video, web content, public messages and point of sale materials.

Out for four years now, Screenly has a base of roughly 10,000 signage network endpoints globally.

“The platform is integrated with the API for the smart product platform developed and marketed by London-based EVRYTHNG, “We’re excited to be working with technology innovators like Screenly and Canonical,” says Dominique Guinard, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of EVRYTHNG. “Thanks to this collaboration, we’re able to further demonstrate how #BornDigital products can deliver applications and experiences throughout their lifecycle. By giving them a digital life, physical products can impact the real world, controlling screens though the web to deliver personalized content and transform the in-store experience.”

The two companies will have a demo – pairing signage screens with in-store products, at the Canonical Ubuntu booth at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in, sigh, Barcelona.