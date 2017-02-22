DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Visix

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Visix

DSE Booth Number – 826

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We are premiering our new Connect room signs at the show – a full-featured room management solution for under $,1000 each. Also, we’re previewing our new AxisTV One software – the next generation of our digital signage offering.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We’re the no.1 company with a complete enterprise digital signage solution: content management software, room signs and award-winning interactive designs. Visix has the most recognized service and support teams with the highest satisfaction rates in the industry – we’re here to help our clients with adoption and use of our technologies to meet their goals.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Director of Communications, IT, or Facilities from a college or university, corporation or municipal government entity in North America.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been participating in this event for about 10 years, and the show has continued to grow in physical size and volume of attendees.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Data mapping, interactive designs and hospitality offerings.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Two days on the show floor with potential buyers – this show is focused on our core market, and the opportunities to connect with buyers is exceptional.

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form