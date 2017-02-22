DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Premier Mounts

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Premier Mounts

DSE Booth Number – 107

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Direct View LED Mounts. Effective mounting solutions for LEDs are hard to come by because a majority of the time, one mount doesn’t fit all applications. This means a custom or semi-custom solution is need. That is our specialty.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We want to engineer the right solution, not just give you something off the shelf. Our goal is to work alongside integrators to make the whole project come together seamlessly, using quality products and reducing total cost of ownership for the end-user.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Someone looking for a mounting solution that holds together their dream AV project, knowing that rarely do dream projects get delivered through stock product alone.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been doing DSE for over 10 years. It has changed and grown with the growth of the digital signage market. New technology has changed the landscape in addition to a more personalized and interactive experience.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

What is hot in Direct View LED, as this is the next wave of digital signage. Mounts, displays, etc. Should be exciting to see where the industry will go from here.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Building relationships. That’s what trade-shows are all about. Seeing old friends and meeting new people. Sure, buying our product is great, but more than that we want to go out of our way to help current or potential customers, even if they don’t choose us at the end of the day.

