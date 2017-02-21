DSE 2017 Booth Previews: TDS Touch

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

TDS TOUCH(US HECHUANG TECHNOLOGY LLC)

DSE Booth Number – S10

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Custom solutions are TDS’s most important features. We want to offer the most complete touch customization options included: Touch Screen size, Multiple Touch, Touch technology (PACP, Infrared, 5-Wire Resistive), highlight module, various operating systems and processors for All-In-One, interfaces, shape, stand and so on.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

TDS Booth highlight is:

1. Customers can experience a variety of high-brightness modules on-site

applications

2. FC Series Infrared Touch Frame: Strong Light Resistance , 20 Touch points, slim and thin

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

TDS is a touch industry expert, and we offer custom solutions.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our company’s first time doing DSE as an exhibitor, and we are looking forward to success.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are looking forward to researching the kiosk and digital signage industries , to assess new custom demand. We are also interested in new technology applied in the touch industry.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Trade Show and Industry Meeting

