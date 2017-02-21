DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Keywest Technology

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Keywest Technology

DSE Booth Number – 1831

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Keywest Technology has been focused on digital signage innovation for over 15 years. We have developed solutions for companies across most verticals, deploying over 9,000 systems since 2001. For the last three years, we have poured R&D efforts into a SaaS-based system called Breeze Digital Signage that is hardware agnostic. And because it is widget based, we can do almost anything a client needs to make their digital sign a tailored solution for their application. All of this provides exceptional value to both small and large companies.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Anyone with IT skills can install a digital signage system—but is it a solution? A solution requires inspiring content, flexible software, reliable hardware, and enduring support. But it also requires expert know-how to put it seamlessly altogether into a compelling media plan that augments your marketing mix. With over 15 years of dedicated digital signage innovation and service, clients count on Keywest Technology engineered solutions to get their best results.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone looking for a digital signage solution provider and service partner.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Five years total. Keywest Technology was the first exhibitor at DSE during the Navy Pier days in Chicago. We were a good fit then, but we’re even a better fit today. DSE is now comprehensive, drawing quality prospects from key market sectors. After several years of being absent, we’re back and excited about the opportunities ahead.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are all about applications. We love to see novel ways people are applying this technology to change perceptions, improve UX, affect moods, and simply deliver a WOW experience.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

It’s all good!

Want to promote your presence at Digital Signage Expo this year? This is a totally-free, no strings attached service by 16:9, designed to help vendors tell their story and help attendees do some advanced planning on who and what they want to see. To promote your booth, just fill in this form