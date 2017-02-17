Sony’s Super-Fine LED Wall Product Thought To Cost $75,000 Per Square Metre

The display market research consultancy Futuresource has a great report out on ISE, and one of the technologies it explores is Sony’s CLEDIS.

I couldn’t get an answer from the Sony guy I spoke with about the super-fine LED display, but Futuresource writes:

Although the CLEDIS stand captured considerable attention with its striking colours and contrast, the reported price tag of ~$75,000 per m² is likely to prohibit mass adoption. It is hoped that the price point will drop after launch in April. This price point puts it well above competing LED products.

The other fine pitch LED walls you would have seen around that show are in the range of $15,000-$25,000 per square metre, which is already insanely expensive.

If I guess at the Sony CLEDIS wall in its booth being about 12 metres wide by 4 high, that display I was looking at was about $3.6 million.

I’ll take three.