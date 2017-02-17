Displays, ISE no comments

Die-Cut Specialty LCDs Intriguing, But Use-Case Pretty Elusive

I had one of those moments last week at ISE in Amsterdam when you see something, get intrigued by it, and then wonder what the heck its purpose and commercial application might be.

There was a Korean company in one of the smaller micro office-like booths in hall 8 that was showing LCDs done in different shapes, as well as ones that the LCD layer separate from the backlight and frame – with the LCD part precision die-cut and attached to things like sunglass lenses, window blinds and puzzle pieces.

Looking through the LCD layer shows the creative. But without that layer, it’s a solid white light.

Interesting, but I still haven’t thought out how or why a retailer or brand might do this, other than as an off-the-wall, made you look visual cue. There was a nice-looking menu board with the LCD layer on slide-in slats. Cool, but when the price changed a whole new die cut slat would be needed – as opposed to using a regular LCD and tapping for a few seconds on a keyboard to make the change.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
UK job: Digital Signage Scheduler - Mansfield - oZZle https://t.co/FAN1bpz4JK - 27 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

E Ink’s 32-inch Color Display Appears To Rival LCD For Color

DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Breakfast

Panasonic To Market Digital Shop Windows That Can Switch Off To Transparent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *