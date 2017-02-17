Die-Cut Specialty LCDs Intriguing, But Use-Case Pretty Elusive

I had one of those moments last week at ISE in Amsterdam when you see something, get intrigued by it, and then wonder what the heck its purpose and commercial application might be.

There was a Korean company in one of the smaller micro office-like booths in hall 8 that was showing LCDs done in different shapes, as well as ones that the LCD layer separate from the backlight and frame – with the LCD part precision die-cut and attached to things like sunglass lenses, window blinds and puzzle pieces.

Looking through the LCD layer shows the creative. But without that layer, it’s a solid white light.

Interesting, but I still haven’t thought out how or why a retailer or brand might do this, other than as an off-the-wall, made you look visual cue. There was a nice-looking menu board with the LCD layer on slide-in slats. Cool, but when the price changed a whole new die cut slat would be needed – as opposed to using a regular LCD and tapping for a few seconds on a keyboard to make the change.