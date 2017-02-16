DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Breakfast

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Breakfast

DSE Booth Number: FT21

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Our product is nothing like anything else that’s ever been shown at DSE.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We have developed the world’s first modular kinetic display.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Companies looking to do a large install, but are tired of LED video walls.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

First year!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We want to continue to make our system easily integrate with a wide variety of other systems.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

It’s all new, so I’m not sure yet.

