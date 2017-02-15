CMS, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Mike Tippets, Hughes

Hughes is one of those big billion-dollar tech companies that have found their way into digital signage in recent years. Most of them come in making noise and exited quietly. But Hughes has stuck around.

This week I’m chatting with Mike Tippets, who is Hughes Global Media Solutions Group, working out of Utah but pretty tightly tied to the Hughes mothership based outside Washington, DC. Hughes fates back to the days of Howard Hughes, but os now owned by EchoStar, a global satellite services company.

We have a good chat about a bunch of things – from the roots of the company as Helius, what Mike and his team have learned about big growth areas like corporate communications, and how Hughes goes to market as much more than satellite guys who also have some software.

NOTE: A scheduling boo-boo (quickly corrected, but a boo-boo) saw this podcast go out on the email subscriber list and also to some podcast apps. So if you already saw this podcast up last week, you are not having a moment. It’s the same. But for most people, this IS the podcast for this week.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

SCREENFEED-SPONSOR.jpg

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
How Companies Can Fight Room-Sharking in the #Workplace | https://t.co/XCTr4G1Dbm https://t.co/bTYaBfopay - 19 mins ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Hy-Vee’s W. Des Moines History Pavilion

Visix Adds “Connect” Entry-Level Meeting Room Sign Option

DSE 2017 Booth Preview: VXL Software

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *