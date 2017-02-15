ISE 2017 Sees 11.7% Attendance Jump; Adding 15th (Yikes!) Hall For 2018

Last week’s Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam saw a nearly 12 percent jump in attendance over 2016, with 73,413 poor souls getting hopelessly lost making their way around the event’s 14 separate, sort of interconnected halls.

The show had almost 1,200 exhibitors, with roughly 200 of them new for 2017. There were about 600 press and media people from Europe and beyond.

“We listen to the industry and we listen to our exhibitors,” says Integrated Systems Events Managing Director Mike Blackman. “We invest in the show and, importantly, we have the people in place to produce the type of exhibition that they tell us they need. It’s a real collaborative effort and I’d like to thank everyone that’s been involved.”

ISE 2018 will take place at the RAI Amsterdam Feb. 6-9. It will, oh no, have one more additional hall to accommodate new business.