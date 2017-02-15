DSE 2017 Booth Previews: Freshwater Digital

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS



Freshwater Digital

DSE Booth Number: C14

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Freshwater has a distinct advantage, as we are one of very few companies that can provide network consulting, custom content solutions, production capabilities, content management, and technology sourcing. Our clients find that our strategic thinking around full network management makes our approach to content effective in meeting their needs.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Freshwater Digital has worked hard to optimize our approach in providing the best solutions to our clients. We feel we have found the most efficient way to bring a commercial grade system to everyone…we call it FreshSign. FreshSign takes all of the guesswork out of starting your own network and offers a full packaged solution that includes a commercial grade 1080p LED screen, industrial mount, professional installation, full featured software, customizable content, content management support and personal customer support. This packaged solution is available for $125 a month. We also offer many content solutions including: automated feeds, syndicated content, ready-made content, and full custom production

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Everyone is welcome and will likely find value. Businesses that have or will be making a big investment in a digital signage infrastructure should stop by to discuss their network and content strategy. On the flip side, any business looking for a turn-key digital signage solution should stop by to learn more about FreshSign.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

2016 will be our 6th consecutive year. The showcased technology continues to evolve, which is a big reason many continue to attend. Consolidated hardware is becoming very exciting. Displays and their internal operating systems are further reducing the barrier to entry for our clients.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Every year we look to invest in technology for our showroom. This helps us bring a piece of DSE back to clients who are unable to experience the show. This ranges from technology that inspires, to practical applications we can help bring to market.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

Continuing to grow our network of partners and providers. And of course, we always enjoy meeting new clients.

