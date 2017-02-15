DSE 2017 Booth Preview: Meridian Kiosks

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

Meridian Kiosks

DSE Booth Number: S25

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Meridian Kiosks will be showcasing their recently updated interactive digital signage software, InterAct. InterAct enhances the user experience by providing a revenue generating, interactive advertising platform where users can click through to profile pages and learn more about companies, products and events providing a personalized experience for every visitor.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Interactive kiosk units and Digital signage are more flexible, allowing businesses and organizations to make adjustments without incurring major printing costs, tailor messaging to suit an audience and deploy new content quickly and easily.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

The benefits of interactive digital signage kiosks are not limited to one specific vertical, but can be leveraged by businesses and organizations in nearly any industry. Travel and tourism organizations are beginning to use live, interactive information to encourage travellers to explore their destination, retail kiosks are changing the way customers engage with brands and government departments are leveraging the advances in technology to make services more convenient, accurate and efficient.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is Meridian Kiosks’ second year presenting at Digital Signage Expo, though members of the Meridian team have attended for many years. Over the years we’ve seen the Digital Signage industry and DSE change to include more touch-activated and interactive products to meet the demands of a consumer base that likes to have information at their fingertips.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

The Meridian Kiosks team will be looking to meet other innovators in the digital signage industry to start up conversations about best practices and learn from the best in the business.

What’s your favourite part of the week?

The Meridian Team loves two things about DSE week – meeting other innovators and introducing attendees to the power of interactive digital signage solutions.

