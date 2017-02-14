Visix Adds “Connect” Entry-Level Meeting Room Sign Option

Atlanta-based Visix has launched a standalone meeting room sign solution that can work outside of its flagship CMS, and reduce end-user costs.

The new Connect interactive room sign can publish schedules from Exchange, Exchange 365 and Google Calendar to small widescreen displays that have those nice little red and green availability lights to show at a distance whether a room is busy or open. The units can run off POE or DC power supplies.

“This new room sign is focused solely on the client experience,” says Trey Hicks, Chief Sales Officer for Visix. “We’ve improved both the hardware and software to ensure that both meeting participants and administrators have the features and functionality they need – all at a lower price point than earlier models.”

Visix was one of the first digital signage CMS companies – if not THE first – to offer a meeting room solution, and at the time, running that solution off its core CMS made sense. But the meeting room sign market has exploded in the past year (MeetingRoomSigns.biz lists 55+ options, up from a dozen a year ago).

With so many options out there now, several that are pure-play and don’t also offer broader digital signage capabilities, an entry-level option keeps a CMS company in the game. Meeting room signs are a great “gateway drug” to get clients involved with signage and grow from there, but some end-users are only ever going to want the meeting room solution.

I saw a PILE of new room sign options at ISE last week – from start-ups to big boys like Crestron.