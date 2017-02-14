Content, Digital OOH, TECHNOLOGY no comments

UK’s Lightvert Launches Crowdfunding Effort; Touts ECHO Tech As New Kind Of AR

The UK start-up Lightvert has started calling its unique tech a new type of augmented reality – probably to help people wrap their heads around it – as part of a just-launched equity crowdfunding campaign.

The technology, dubbed ECHO, is now out of the proof of concept and ready for commercial application – with development bankrolled (the company hopes) via a crowdfunding campaign through Crowdcube.

The technology creates huge digital billboards that only exist in the vision of onlookers. The company has come up with a way to use something called persistence of vision to safely print an image directly on the retina of viewers. But only momentarily.

You can hear CEO Daniel Siden talk about the tech and his company in this 16:9 podcast from late last year.

Think of it this way: When you see something bright at night, and then look away, that bright image is still there in your eyes, for a heartbeat or two. So what if that was a logo?

Lightvert describes its tech this way:

A narrow strip of reflective material is fixed to the side of the building and a high-speed light scanner projects light off of a reflector and towards the viewer. This creates large-scale images that are ‘captured’ for a brief moment in the viewer’s eye through a ‘persistence of vision’ effect. The images are fleeting, but striking, prompting viewers to stop, engage with the image and share the experience.

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Getting set now for #DSE2017? Hear the plans from show director Andrea Varrone in this recent podcast:… https://t.co/UhtFUFwaDw - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Projects: Hy-Vee’s W. Des Moines History Pavilion

Visix Adds “Connect” Entry-Level Meeting Room Sign Option

DSE 2017 Booth Preview: VXL Software

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *