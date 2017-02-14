DSE 2017 Booth Preview: VXL Software

DSE BOOTH PREVIEWS

VXL Software

Booth Number: FT6

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

VXL Software’s, Illumineye DS, provides a highly cost-effective and complete digital signage software solution. This innovative digital signage software allows you to quickly and easily create, schedule, manage campaigns as well as play them using our high-performance media players.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

VXL’s innovative Illumineye Digital Signage solution makes its US debut at the DSE’17. This will be the first opportunity for US customers to demo and evaluate Illumineye digital signage in the Innovator Zone.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

VXL Software’s Illumineye is ideal for customers who operate in retail, restaurants, bars, transportation, government, healthcare, hospitality, education, museums etc.

How many years have you been doing DSE and how has it changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is the first time VXL Software has attended the show.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Digital Signage suppliers.

