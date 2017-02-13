DSE, TECHNOLOGY no comments

DSE Booth Previews: Free 16:9 Love For 2017 Exhibitors

For the last couple of years, 16:9 has provided free editorial space for exhibitors at Digital Signage Expo to tell readers why they should plan to stop by their booth at the show.

That’s the deal again in 2017, and to streamline things at this end, I’ve set up an online form that will allow exhibitors to fill in the blanks and send it along to me. Ideally, you provide URLs where I can grab a company logo and booth preview image, if you have one.

Again, it’s free. I suppose I could charge something for it, but why?

I do it because it allows readers going to the show to do some advance research on who they want to see, and helps exhibitors pull in pre-educated prospects who are maybe a bit further ahead than the time-honored, “Sooooo … tell me what you guys do …”

You can access the form here.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
RT @MeanwhileinCana: Photo taken today in Mactaquac, New Brunswick. #MeanwhileInCanada #NBStorm #NSStorm #ATLStorm #peistorm #snowpocalypse - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: ISE 2017 Bonus Edition

My ISE Interview With DailyDOOH

2017 DSE Mixer Now Sold Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *